Brookline residents propose changing name of school named for slave-owner

BROOKLINE, Mass. (WHDH) — Some residents of Brookline are proposing the renaming of a local school that shares its name with a slave-owner from the 18th century.

The Edward Devotion School was named after the man who bequeathed land to the town to be used for a school. Some people argue the school’s name does not reflect the present-day town.

“When you think about someone enslaving people and then having their name over a grade school, it just seemed incredibly problematic,” said Deborah Brown. “I think we can do better.”

No specific name has been given as an alternative. Several meetings have been scheduled to discuss the proposal.

