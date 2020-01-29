Brookline school leaders weigh student exchange to China as coronavirus spreads

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Travel warnings about China as a result of the spreading coronavirus could put a long-running student exchange program in jeopardy.

Brookline High School administrators are meeting Wednesday to decide if eight students will make a planned trip to Xi’an, China on Feb. 6 as part of a 20-year student exchange program with Gao-Xin Number One High School, according to Assistant to the Superintendent Betsy Fitzpatrick.

Dr. Swannie Jett, of the Brookline Health Department, is advising against traveling to China.

“The school system is concerned because the kids were planning to travel to China, so I put out a press release to tell people not to travel unless it’s essential,” he said.

Student Ezra Korn-Meyer, who has hosted a Chinese teenager for five months, said he’s been anticipating the trip for a long time.

“This has been at the center of my mind for a year and it kind of feels like the rug has been pulled out from under us,” he said. “I don’t know how dangerous it is to be walking the streets of China, but if we’re not trying to go to a place that’s not ready to receive us, it doesn’t make sense to go to a place that’s not welcoming.”

Sophomore Leigh Mitchell says fears of the coronavirus has given her second thoughts.

“It was a little scary to know we’re moving – possibly moving there – in the heat of this really dangerous virus,” she explained.

The Brookline students are not the only ones in limbo. The Chinese exchange students are ready to go home and the teacher who accompanied them, Sarah Wu, says she wants to make sure that happens.

“We won’t be canceled because we believe our government can control it and keep us safe,” she said.

More than 100 people have died and about 6,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in China.

The virus originated in the City of Wuhan, which is more than an eight hour drive to Xi’an.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)