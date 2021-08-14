BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brookline spa is helping bring booster COVID-19 vaccinations to customers.

The CDC and FDA have approved additional doses of the vaccine for the estimated 9 million people who are immunocompromised and aren’t getting the full impact of the coronvavirus vaccine. Diana Brouillard, owner of Dream Spa Medical, said her business has the medical refrigerators needed to store the doses and the spa’s workers are equipped to help administer the booster shots.

“We’re trained to inject, we inject all the time and we inject in a very precise and highly vascular area such as the face,” Brouillard said. “So I think that our staff is very well trained in order to administer injections so I thought why not make it an easy, an easily accessible place for people to come in and get the vaccine.”

Anyone interested in being on the Dream Spa Medical call list for COVID-19 vaccination can e-mail DsmBrookline@dreamspamedical.com with first and last name, best phone number, email and which phase you fall into.

