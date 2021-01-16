Brookline spa to serve as COVID-19 vaccination site

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brookline spa is preparing to deliver coronavirus vaccines as Massachusetts looks to increase its vaccine rollout.

The state’s COVID-19 vaccine program allows health care providers and organizations to administer the vaccine after registering with the Massachusetts Immunization System. Once approved, employees are trained how to receive, store and give the vaccine.

Diana Brouillard, the owner of Dream Spa Medical, said the site has been approved and is waiting for its doses.

“I thought we’re already a licensed healthcare clinic, why not utilize that platform to service the community and help stop the spread,” Brouillard said. “You wouldn’t think we’d be doing the vaccine but we do Botox injections all day every day and we do filler injections all sorts of injections into the face which are very precise injections so we’re definitely trained and adequate and performing the vaccinations.”

