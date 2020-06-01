Brookline students protest teacher, staff layoffs

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Brookline High School students protested layoffs of teachers and other school workers Monday, saying they need to support people who have supported them.

The students said the school board told more than 300 employees they are not guaranteed a job this fall, and said the board needs to find other ways to balance the school district’s budget.

“All educators are essential and we need every single one of them to continue coming to school, supporting us, because they do so much for us and this is just a little thing we’re doing for them,” said student Mia Pujols.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)