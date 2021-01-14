A recent order from Brookline‘s Department of Public Health put a pause on all school athletics programs through at least Feb. 1, citing a surge in COVID-19 cases in the community and “contacts and exposures related to athletic competitions at schools.”

The order applies to all public and private schools, and municipal officials plan to evaluate in late January whether the programs can resume.

“While we do not want to see the cancellation of games and practices for our students’ athletics programs, but there have been cases of COVID-19 directly linked to sports, and we need to take all the steps we can to protect everyone in town, including youths who may be at risk when participating in sports,” Dr. Swannie Jett, the town’s public health commissioner, said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Brookline officials announced they’d expanded the order to also pause non-school related recreational sports.

