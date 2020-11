BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Educators in Brookline are set to strike Tuesday over COVID-19 health concerns.

Teachers say the School Committee went back on their requirement to maintain six feet of social distancing within school buildings.

Health experts say that social distancing is a key factor in slowing the spread of the virus.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)