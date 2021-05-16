Brookline teens help test Moderna vaccine

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Local teenagers participating in a trial for Moderna’s vaccine said they hope that dose becoming available for youths will encourage more adolescents to get vaccinated.

The Cambridge-based company broke up their trial into two parts, where children first received vaccine shots four weeks apart. The company plans to go to the FDA for approval in a matter of weeks.

“I remember when we heard the news everyone was already booking appointments. Some of them were definitely a little bit nervous, and as someone who’s also very scared of needles, I just reassured them that the symptoms I felt, which were quite mild, only lasted a day,” said Brookline teenager Zoe Campbell, who participated in the trial.

