Brookline votes against appointment-only marijuana sales, for a reduction in hours at local dispensary

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Treatment Access — a marijuana dispensary in Brookline — has attracted not only customers from all over the northeast but also a bit of contraversy since it opened it’s doors just eight months ago.

Thursday night, the town meeting, made up of 240 members, held a vote on three agenda items pertaining to the sale of marijuana.

The special meeting came after complaints of unnecessary congestion and trouble around the shop from several residents.

One neighbor said she is tired of the long lines and watching people smoke outside her house.

“I have seen resale to minors,” she said. “People coming from NETA and selling to minors. I have seen men urinating in front of my house.”

After much debate, the committee voted to curb the retail hours of operation for NETA.

This reduction in hours will not apply to those purchasing medicinal marijuana.

Secondly, committee members voted against appointment-only based sales. Meaning shoppers may continue to purchase their products at their leisure.

Many cannabis advocates spoke out against this item saying it would violate their privacy.

The yays and the nays came down to a 10 vote spread.

The president of NETA, spoke about the win after the meeting saying, “I think it is a testament to the education we’ve done over the past serval weeks. It’s a testament to bringing town meeting members into our facility to actually see for themselves how NETA operates and I think that those 10 votes really mattered in that regard.”

Members also voted to review the process for the distribution of licenses to pot shops.

This particular ruling will not have a direct impact on NETA but could impact other shops looking to open nearby.

NEW: Brookline’s Town Meeting votes in favor of reducing the hours of operation for NETA (the local cannabis shop), but majority votes AGAINST requiring sales be made by appointment only. Those opposed cited privacy concerns for customers. pic.twitter.com/vXsp5zepCK — Eric Kane (@EricKaneTV) November 22, 2019

