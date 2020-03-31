Brookline Whole Foods associate tests positive for coronavirus

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brookline Whole Foods associate has tested positive for coronavirus, the grocery store chain announced Tuesday.

“The safety of our Team Members and customers is our top priority and we are diligently following all guidance from local health and food safety authorities. We’ve been working closely with our store Team Members, and are supporting the diagnosed Team Member, who is in quarantine. Out of an abundance of caution, the store performed an additional cleaning and disinfection, on top of our current enhanced sanitation measures,” a spokesperson for the supermarket chain said in part in a press release.

As part of Whole Foods’ response to COVID-19, the company has implemented a heightened disinfection program focusing on high-touch surfaces.

They have introduced social distancing guidelines to ensure interactions between employees and the public are at a safe distance.

Some stores are closing up to two hours early to give associates time to restock shelves, sanitize our stores, and rest in preparation for the next day.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)