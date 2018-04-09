Brookline’s Newbury College to accept Mount Ida students

Brookline’s Newbury College will accept students who attend Mount Ida College, which announced last week that it would be closing its doors this fall after more than 100 years due financial problems.

UMass-Amherst will acquire the struggling college campus under a deal finalized Friday. Current seniors will graduate from Mount Ida, while all others will be able to attend UMass-Dartmouth.

In the days since the announcement, many Mount Ida students have voiced concern about UMass-Dartmouth, saying the campus is too far away and that it doesn’t offer classes related to their field of study.

Newbury College said Monday that it will offer help for students who would like to transfer and finish their degrees.

Attorney General Maura Healey’s office has set up a hotline for students regarding loans and transfer options.

“I think it’s really important that we have in place a process that works for these students that will allow them to complete their education,” Healey said.

Three meetings are slated to be held Monday at Mount Ida to go over options moving forward.

Healey’s office confirmed it is looking into the matter on behalf of affected students.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)