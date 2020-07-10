Brooklyn, NY man driving erratically arrested with loaded gun in Sturbridge

STURBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - State police arrested a man who they say was driving erratically and in possession of a loaded gun on Friday morning in Sturbridge.

Troopers patrolling Route 84 eastbound around 9 a.m. spotted a white Honda Accord traveling erratically and unable to stay within the lane markings, state police said.

Troopers activating their lights pulled over Miquel Henriquez, 38, of Brooklyn, New York and located a 9mm pistol and 19 rounds of ammunition, according to officials.

The serial number on the gun was filed off and unreadable, police said.

Henriquez was taken into custody for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm, receiving a firearm with a defaced serial number, improper storage of a firearm and possession of ammunition without a FID card, officials said.

Bail was set at $1,040 .

Henriquez is also facing a marked lanes violation and is expected to be arraigned at Dudley District Court.

