Brother: Missing woman kidnapped from Boston nightclub found dead in suspect’s car

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 23-year-old woman who authorities say was kidnapped in Boston over the weekend by a Rhode Island man was found dead Thursday in the trunk of his car in Delaware, her brother told 7News.

Jassy Correia, the mother of a two-year-old girl, was found deceased after law enforcement sources said Louis D. Coleman III was captured on a highway in Wilmington.

Coleman, of Providence, was caught hours after he was identified as a suspect in the disappearance of Correia, who was last seen leaving her birthday celebration at Venu Nightclub in Boston late Saturday night.

I'm sad to report the family of #JassyCorreia confirmed to @7News that her body was found in Delaware, where suspect Louis Coleman was placed under arrest. Our thoughts are with the Correia family during this painful time. We'll report more info as it comes pic.twitter.com/lt2oepdHCS — Justin Bourke (@JBourkeOn7) February 28, 2019

Coleman’s arrest came after detectives from Boston and Providence could be seen scouring the area surrounding his six-story apartment building on Chestnut Street near Johnson & Wales University.

Sky7 HD showed investigators sifting through a dumpster and several trash bins. Officials did not detail exactly what they were searching for or if anything was found. The area remains roped off with crime scene tape.

Shortly after leaving the nightclub, Correia was seen in the area of 255 Tremont St. in the company of an unknown man who police believe was Coleman. Coleman was said to be traveling in a red Nissan Altima that was last spotted in Providence Thursday morning.

Coleman worked as a systems engineer at Raytheon in Portsmouth, Rhode Island, sources said. The company says it is “cooperating fully with the investigation.”

#7News sources confirm Louis Coleman III works for @Raytheon. His Facebook page reveals he’s a “systems engineer”. The company tells us it is “cooperating fully with the investigation”. — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) February 28, 2019

Police have not yet commented on what charges Coleman will face.

Authorities did not detail the nature of Correia’s death.

A homicide investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)