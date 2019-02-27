Brother of Boston Red Sox catcher Blake Swihart dies suddenly

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WHDH) — The Boston Red Sox are mourning the death of catcher Blake Swihart’s younger brother, who passed away suddenly Wednesday, the team announced.

Romell Jordan, who played running back for the University of New Mexico Lobos, was 23 years old.

Details on his death were not immediately available.

“The entire Red Sox organization sends its deepest condolences to the Swihart family for their loss,” team spokesman Kevin Gregg said in a statement. “The family is asking for privacy at this difficult time.”

Swihart has since left the team to be with his family.

After learning the news, ace pitcher David Price tweeted, “Through triumph, tragedy, and heartbreak this team/organization sticks together!”

Manager Alex Cora told the media that Jordan’s death is “very tough” for the team.

Jordan’s passing comes just days after longtime Boston Globe reporter Nick Cafardo collapsed and died at JetBlue Park while working at spring training.

