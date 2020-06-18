(CNN) — The brother of Robert Fuller, the 24-year-old black man who was found dead hanging in the city of Palmdale, California, last week, was killed in a deputy-involved shooting in Kern County on Wednesday, according to Fuller’s family attorney.

“This afternoon I had to notify the sisters of Robert Fuller that their half-brother Terron Jammal Boone was killed by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies in Kern County,” Jamon Hicks said in a statement.

A public information officer for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) was not able to provide details of the incident, which occurred shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday in Rosamond.

“At this time, until we receive all of the information, the family and their legal team doesn’t have any further comment on this incident. The family respectfully asks that their privacy be respected,” said Hicks.

LASD detectives were at the scene to help in the investigation into the incident. Multiple independent investigations begin immediately at the scene whenever Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies are involved in a shooting, the LASD said in a statement.

CNN has reached out to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office for more details.

The Department of Justice and the FBI are reviewing Fuller’s death, which was originally described as an “alleged suicide,” as well as the hanging death of Malcom Harsch 10 days earlier and about 50 miles away in San Bernardino County.

Two black men found hanging

Fire department personnel responded to the scene of Fuller’s death early on June 10, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Despite Fuller’s death being consistent with suicide, officials “felt it prudent to roll that back and continue to look deeper,” said Los Angeles County Medical Examiner Coroner Dr. Jonathan Lucas.

Nothing but the rope, the contents of Fuller’s pockets and a backpack he was wearing were found on the scene, according to Los Angeles County Homicide Capt. Kent Wegener.

Investigators are researching Fuller’s medical history, looking for the witness who reported the hanging and searching for contacts in Arizona and Nevada. They will also analyze Fuller’s cell phone and are looking for neighborhood surveillance video.

An autopsy was completed last Friday, but Fuller’s family announced Tuesday that they are seeking an independent investigation and autopsy to determine the cause of his death.

In the second incident, dispatchers in Victorville, received a call on the morning of May 31 from a woman saying her boyfriend, Harsch, hanged himself, according to a news release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The release said Harsch was found at a homeless encampment.

Investigators did not find any evidence of foul play. An autopsy was conducted on June 12 and there are still no signs of foul play, the release said. The forensic pathologist is waiting for toxicology results before assigning the cause and manner of death.

(Copyright (c) 2020 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)