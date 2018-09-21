Brother of tow truck driver in Watertown crash: ‘He’s a gentle giant’

BOSTON (WHDH) - The brother of the tow truck driver stabbed in the street is stunned and talking about the chaotic crash in Watertown.

Police say the son of the woman hit and killed stabbed the truck driver seconds after the crash.

When Tom Fogerty climbed out of the cab of his tow truck in Watertown, a cell phone camera captured a distraught Phillip Horner grabbing a knife and turning towards him.

“He’s a big guy, like a gentle giant,” said Paul Fogerty, Tom’s brother. “He’s not the type of person to want to do what the guy did to him.”

Paul Fogerty got a call Wednesday to say there had been an accident. Somehow, Tom had run over a 68-year-old woman, killing her, and, in turn, that woman’s son went after Tom.

“It was a horrific accident, and for him to just want to settle it like this, its horrible,” Paul said.

Tom managed to get away, helped by first responders.

“I’d like to thank the people who helped my brother out when he was going through that,” Paul said.

As Horner faces charges of assault with intent to murder, investigators haven’t given any details on how the victim got pinned under Tom’s truck, and no charged or tickets have been issued against him.

“He wouldn’t hurt anybody on purpose,” Paul said. “I just can’t wrap my head around why the guy decided … I mean I understand he’s upset. I feel for him, but that wasn’t the way to approach it.”

