Brother, sister indicted on attempted murder charges in connection with Brockton fire

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A brother and sister have been indicted on a slew of charges, including attempted murder, in connection with a Brockton house fire that sent three women scrambling to escape the raging blaze, officials announced Thursday.

Jonathan Jironvil, 22, of Worcester, was indicted on three counts of attempted murder, malicious destruction of property and witness intimidation, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz. Lucnalie Jironvil, 22, of Amherst, was indicted on three counts of attempted murder, arson, and malicious destruction of property.

The indictments were handed down following a monthslong investigation into a fire at 66 Sinclair Road on July 18, 2019, Cruz said.

Firefighters responding to the home found the structure completely consumed in flames. Three women were able to escape safely.

Investigators say they were able to determine that the Jironvil siblings previously lived at the home and had intentionally set the fire.

The duo is due to be arraigned in Plymouth County Superior Court at a later date.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)