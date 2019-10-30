Brother suspected of murdering sister whose dismembered remains were found in suitcase

(WHDH) — The brother of a 27-year-old woman whose remains were found burned and dismembered in a suitcase nearly two years after she vanished from her home was charged with murder on Monday, authorities said.

David Haggard, 45, of Kenmore, Washington, faced a judge in King County Superior Court to answer to charges in connection with the death of his sister, Jamie Haggard, who was found chopped up and torched in a suitcase in May 2018, the Seattle Times Reported.

Jamie Haggard disappeared from the home that she shared with David Haggard in June 2017 and was reported missing by her father, prompting a massive investigation, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

During the course of an investigation, detectives spoke with numerous witnesses who claimed Jamie Haggard had a “volatile relationship” with her brother.

“On numerous occasions, Jamie told her boyfriend she feared David was going to kill her,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

David Haggard once shared a photo with a roommate that showed Jamie Haggard tied up in a bathtub, according to the Times.

King County detectives twice dug up the yard of the house in Kenmore that Jamie Haggard and her brother shared but her remains were never found.

Jamie Haggard’s remains were found 23 months later off the shoulder of a road in Snohomish County by crews picking up trash along a highway. A partially burned sheet found with her remains is said to have matched linens at her Kenmore home.

When the murder charged was brought against David Haggard, he had already been in jail on an unrelated arson charge from a 2016 case that is pending trial.

His bail has been set at $2 million.

