HOLBROOK, MASS. (WHDH) - A pair of siblings faced a judge on Thursday, charged in connection with a violent attack on a homeless man.

Jesse and Jake Baxter are charged with assault and battery.

Prosecutors say they attacked a homeless man at a park in Holbrook. That man was taken to the hospital with several injuries, including a concussion.

A not guilty plea was entered on their behalf. The judge ordered the brothers to stay away from the victim.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)