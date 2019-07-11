Brothers accused of shooting man near Worcester barbershop nabbed in RI

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WHDH) - Two brothers are facing criminal charges in connection with a shooting outside a Worcester barbershop that left one person injured, officials say.

Kenneth Diaz, 22, and Jose Diaz, 19, both of Woonsocket Rhode Island, were arraigned Wednesday on a slew of charges, including armed assault to murder, assault and battery attempt with a firearm and carrying a loaded firearm without a license, according to Rhode Island State Police.

Officers responding to a reported shooting at the Wonder Cuts barbershop on Lincoln Street on June 21 found a person suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

Members of the Violent Fugitive Task Force and Woonsocket Police arrested the brothers July 9.

