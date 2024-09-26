BOSTON (WHDH) - Two brothers from Brockton were arraigned Thursday in connection with the theft of nearly $200,000 in cash from Energy Credit Union, bank in which one of the brothers was employed, officials said.

Justin Flounoury, 32, and Jenel Flounoury, 28, were arraigned in West Roxbury Boston Municipal Court on charges of larceny over $1,200 and conspiracy and ordered held on $10,000 cash bail.

Officers responding to the Energy Credit Union on Spring Street around 1 p.m. on Sept. 24 learned from Flounoury, a bank teller, that he was working when an unknown man, later identified as Justin Flounoury, had handed him a note that said, “Hand it over,” before handing over $197,146, according to the district attorney’s office.

The Chief Financial Officer told investigators that Jenel Flounoury’s actions, such as not looking in his cash drawer, immediately going to the vault without being instructed to do so, and providing more than the amount demanded were suspicious and inconsistent with how tellers are trained on bank robbery procedures.

Investigators conducted surveillance on Jenel Flounoury when he left the bank and observed him entering a residence in Brockton. Investigators then observed both brothers ignite a fire in the side yard and burning what appeared to be clothing inside a grill.

At approximately 1:45 a.m., investigators executed a search warrant on the Brockton residence and located a large amount of U.S. currency. Both Jenel and Justin Flounoury were placed under arrest without incident.

Both men are due back in court Oct. 30 for a pretrial hearing.

