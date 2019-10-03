Brothers facing drug trafficking charges after police seize more than 700 grams of meth

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two brothers are facing drug trafficking charges after a bust in Lawrence on Tuesday ended with the seizure of more than 700 grams of methamphetamine, in addition to fentanyl, officials said.

Gang task force members conducting anti-gang and narcotics enforcement in the area of Nesmith Street in the Tower Hill neighborhood around 1 p.m. observed a suspected drug transaction in a minivan, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The suspected customer, who police later identified as Wagner Vittini-Gonzalez, 27, of Lawrence, was seen exiting the van on Hobson Street. When approached, he allegedly ran before troopers apprehended him in a backyard following a brief chase.

During a search of the area, troopers found a large protein powder bottle stuffed full with 702 grams of methamphetamine that Vittini-Gonzalez allegedly discarded. A small bag containing 27 grams of fentanyl was also discovered.

The minivan involved in the alleged drug deal was later tracked down and found in Methuen, where police arrested Vittini-Gonzalez’s brother, 28-year-old Geral Vittini-Lorenzo, according to police.

Both men are facing charges including trafficking methamphetamine and trafficking fentanyl.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)