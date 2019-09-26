Brothers get life in prison for beating man to death with brick outside Lynn restaurant

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two brothers who brutally beat a man to death with a brick outside of a restaurant in Lynn in 2017 were convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday, officials said.

A Lawrence Superior Court jury convicted Werner Garcia Figueroa, 22, and Selvin F. Garcia, 26, of second-degree murder and assault and battery, according to a spokeswoman for the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

During a six-day trial, prosecutor James Gubitose introduced evidence that proved Figueroa and Garcia attacked Sergio and Antonio Sanchez with a brick after they left the Las Vegas Bar Y Restaurante on Munroe Street in May 2017.

Officials say 36-year-old Antonio Sanchez, of Lynn, called 911 while his brother, Sergio, of Reading, lay bleeding on the ground as the defendants kicked him in the head.

Sergio Sanchez was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he died several days later.

Figueroa and Garcia will be up for parole after 20 years.

