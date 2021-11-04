WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Red Sox fans had an opportunity to honor the life of former Boston player and beloved broadcaster Jerry Remy during visiting hours at a funeral home in Waltham on Thursday.

Mourners dressed in Red Sox gear paid their respects to Remy at the Brasco & Sons Memorial Funeral Home on Moody Street after his family extended an invitation to the public.

“This afternoon offers the opportunity for family and friends but most of all Red Sox nation to come out and pay honor and tribute to a legend in the Boston Red Sox organization,” funeral director Paul Brasco said. “The family wanted to give this opportunity because Jerry meant so much to so many, not only around Boston but around New England and Red Sox nation.”

Those who stopped by the funeral home to bid farewell to Remy were given one of his baseball cards instead of a prayer card.

“You just have to show respect for a good guy,” Red Sox fan and Stowe resident Laura Arsenault said. “His broadcasting just brought joy to the game.”

Remy’s casket was surrounded by an array of baseball memorabilia and large photographs highlighting his unique life, which included seven years playing for Boston and more than 30 years in the broadcast booth calling their games.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy were requested in Remy’s memory to the Mass General Cancer Center or the Dana Farber Jimmy Fund.

In total, Remy spent more than 40 years with the Red Sox organization.

He passed away on Saturday at the age of 68 following a long and courageous battle with lung cancer.

A private gathering for family and close friends will take place Friday evening.

