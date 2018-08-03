Brown U. condemns anti-Semitic incident on campus

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Brown University is condemning hate speech after two people were seen making an anti-Semitic sign on the Ivy League campus.

The Providence Journal reports that Brown issued a notice saying two people had been seen making a “vulgar and highly offensive anti-Semitic sign” while filming a video of themselves Tuesday.

School officials say the people were not affiliated with Brown and that a school safety officer asked them to leave the private campus and move to public property.

Shontay Delalue, the university’s vice president for institutional equity and diversity, says the school supports free speech but doesn’t tolerate behavior that creates a hostile environment.

She said Brown can’t control hate speech in public areas, but the school will offer resources and support to those affected by it on campus.