PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - Brown University’s interim police chief announced new steps to increase campus safety in the wake of the shooting that claimed the lives of two students earlier this month.

School officials said they will be adding more security cameras across campus, expanding the number of blue light emergency phones, and adding more panic buttons on campus.

The university also said the remaining buildings that require keys for entry will be transitioned to require identification cards for access.

On December 13, a gunman entered a study session in an academic building and opened fire on students. The school has been criticized for the security protocols it had in place before the shooting.

Officials said the shooter was Claudio Neves Valente, 48. They said he had been a graduate student at Brown studying physics during the 2000 and 2001 school year.

Police said that following the shooting at Brown, Valente traveled back to Brookline to shoot and kill MIT professor, Nuno Loureiro, at his home.

Valente’s body was later found in a storage facility in Salem, New Hampshire, five days after the shooting in Providence.

