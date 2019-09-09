FILE - This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein has died by suicide while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges, says person briefed on the matter, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Brown University has placed a fundraising director on administrative leave following a report that accused him of participating in covering up disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein’s connections to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Media Lab.

Brown spokesman Brian Clark told The Providence Journal on Sunday that Peter Cohen, director of development for computer and data science, is on leave pending a review. Clark says Brown hasn’t received donations from Epstein.

A phone call seeking comment from Cohen was made Monday.

MIT says Media Lab director Joi Ito resigned Saturday. The New Yorker reported Friday the lab had a more extensive fundraising relationship with Epstein than it previously acknowledged and tried to conceal the extent of it.

The story included emails from Cohen, then the lab’s director of development and strategy, about Epstein.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)