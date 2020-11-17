A passer-by walks along a path on the campus of Brown University, in Providence, R.I., Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Brown University is switching to online-only classes a week earlier than originally scheduled in response to a rising number of confirmed coronavirus cases both in the community and on campus, President Christina Paxson said in a statement Tuesday.

Remote-only learning for all undergraduate and graduate classes will begin Wednesday, instead of Nov. 25, she said in a statement on the Ivy league school’s website.

“The safety of our community members and their families remains our top priority,” Paxson wrote. “With one week until Thanksgiving Break, and especially for members of our community who want to avoid carrying infection to their homes or wherever they may travel in and beyond Providence to be with family or friends, this is the time to be especially vigilant about following public health measures at all times.”

After Thanksgiving break, Brown’s fall term is scheduled to conclude with a weeklong remote reading period from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, followed by a remote final exam period Dec. 7 to 11.

Residence halls will remain open until Dec. 12, including through Thanksgiving break, for students who wish to remain on campus.

Students won’t be allowed to leave for Thanksgiving and then return to campus.

___

CENTRAL FALLS RESTRICTIONS

Restaurants and bars in Central Falls have been ordered by the mayor to offer takeout and delivery only in response to a surge of coronavirus cases across the city.

Central Falls has had a surge in cases at more than twice the state average, Mayor James Diossa said in a statement Monday.

“The second wave of COVID-19 is proving to be brutal to our state; but especially harsh in our city as Central Falls residents continue to suffer a disproportionate burden of disease,” Diossa said. “Restrictions like these are difficult for businesses and workers, but we must do everything we can to preserve the health and safety of our residents and to preserve human life.”

The order takes effect Thursday.

Also starting Thursday, access to City Hall is being restricted. Although residents can pay taxes without an appointment, appointments will be required to conduct business in the Clerk’s office, Diossa said. Residents entering City Hall will have their temperature taken and be required to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)