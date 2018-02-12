(WHDH) — The act of browsing websites and using apps during slow times at work is having a big impact on the economy.

According to information published in the “Journal of Applied Psychology,” idle time is costing employers about $100 billion nationwide.

A new study, led in part by a Harvard business professor, suggests more than 75 percent of employees experience idle time while at work.

