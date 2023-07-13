MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Former Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy brought hockey’s biggest trophy to Massachusetts for the launch of a special cause.

The Stanley Cup and current coach of the Vegas Golden Knights were in Milton on Thursday to mark the launch of a foundation honoring the memory of 13-year-old Cassidy Murray, who died in a tragic accident in Aruba last year.

Murray was on a family vacation in March, 2022, when she was killed in a water-tubing accident that left her loved ones grieving and calling for change.

Since then, they have established the Cassidy Murray Foundation – a cause that aims to help families who are “plunged into grief following a tragic loss,” according to the foundation’s website.

The Cassidy Murray Foundation plans to offer mental health resources for people dealing with tragedy, including trauma and grief therapy, while also expanding educational opportunities for young people.

Coach Cassidy, whose daughter was a good friend of Murray’s, has been lending his support to the cause, with Thursday’s event in Milton meant to help raise awareness and jumpstart funding for the foundation, as well as to remember the life of the 13 year old.

More information, including how you can donate to the Cassidy Murray Foundation, can be found here.

