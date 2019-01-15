Bruce Springsteen surprises locals at Boston pub

BOSTON (WHDH) - Bruce Springsteen surprised bargoers during an unexpected visit to an Irish pub in Boston last week.

An employee at The Bebop on Boylston Street said Springsteen and his wife had a few drinks and spent some time listening to a local musician who signed up to play a live setlist on Friday night.

The pub shared a surveillance image that showed Springsteen hanging out near the bar.

It’s not clear why the iconic rocker was in Boston.

