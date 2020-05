BOSTON (WHDH) - Bruce Springsteen will be addressing the incoming freshman class at Boston College come fall semester.

The Boss is scheduled to speak to the class of 2024 about his bestselling book “Born to Run.”

The memoir is assigned summer reading for members of the freshman class.

Springsteen’s son graduated from the college in 2012.

