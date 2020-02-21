Bruins acquire Anaheim Ducks winger in exchange for David Backes, 1st-round pick

Anaheim Ducks right wing Ondrej Kase (25), of the Czech Republic, in action against the Los Angeles Kings during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Bruins acquired Anaheim Ducks winger Ondrej Kase in exchange for veteran forward David Backes, defenseman Axel Andersson, and a 2020 first-round draft pick, the team announced Friday.

As part of the deal, Boston agreed to retain 25 percent Backes’ salary, according to general manager Don Sweeney.

Kase, 24, has appeared in 49 games with Anaheim this season, recording seven goals and 16 assists. The Czech Republic native stands 6-foot and weighs 190 pounds.

Backes, 35, had appeared in just 16 games with Boston this season, tallying a single goal.

Andersson, 20, skated in 41 games with the Moncton Wildcats of the QMJHL this season, recording two goals and 20 assists.

Sweeney is expected to speak about the trade during a 2 p.m. conference call.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)