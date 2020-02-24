Bruins acquire forward Nick Ritchie in trade with Anaheim Ducks

Anaheim Ducks left wing Nick Ritchie plays against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Bruins acquired forward Nick Ritchie from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for forward Danton Heinen ahead of Monday’s NHL trade deadline, general manager Don Sweeney announced.

Ritchie, 24, netted eight goals, while tallying 11 assists in 41 games with the Ducks this season.

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound forward has skated in 287 career NHL games.

Heinen, also 24, appeared in 58 games with Boston this season, recording seven goals and 15 assists.

Ritchie is the younger brother of Providence Bruins forward Brett Ritchie.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)