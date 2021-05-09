Bruins’ anthem singer serenades Saugus donut shop customers for Mother’s Day

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Customers at Kane’s Donuts in Saugus got a Mother’s Day surprise on Sunday — songs from Todd Angilly, singer of the national anthem for the Boston Bruins.

Angilly was helping Kane’s raise money for the local nonprofit Christopher’s Haven, which helps children and families dealing with cancer. The donut shop is matching donations.

“It’s an opportunity to come out, have some fun, but also for a great cause,” Angilly said. “We really need to support those who are helping in that kind of way.”

