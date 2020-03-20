Bruins are only NHL team that has not announced plan to pay arena workers during coronavirus outbreak

BOSTON (WHDH) - When the NHL announced the postponement of their regular season last week due to the coronavirus outbreak, team owners across the league pledged to pay hourly arena employees who would be impacted by the work stoppage.

Eight days have now passed since the league took drastic measures to ensure the safety of fans, players, and employees, but Bruins billionaire owner Jeremy Jacobs still has not announced a plan to compensate gameday staffers who work at the TD Garden, Forbes reported.

Jacobs, 80, also owns Delaware North, which is a massive food services business that provided concessions at dozens of sports arenas, including TD Garden.

In wake of the lack of action on behalf of Jacobs, 13-year-old Gunnar Larson, a diehard Bruins fan who attends several games each season, launched a gofundme page to support the Garden workforce who are now without jobs.

More than $35,000 has been raised in a matter of days. Several Bruins stars, including Tuukka Rask, Charlie McAvoy, and David Pastrnak have made generous donations.

The Boston Celtics announced that they would be paying game night employees after the NBA suspended its season.

