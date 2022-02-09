BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety came down on Bruins’ winger Brad Marchand yet again Wednesday.

Marchand will be suspended six games for Tuesday’s meltdown against the Penguins.

In a late third-period scrum, Marchand gave Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry the business and punched him in the head. Then he was caught high-sticking him up near the throat.

The ruling is a big blow to the Bruins with Patrice Bergeron, also set to miss at least Thursday night’s game due to a head injury.

This is the forward’s eighth career suspension.

