Bruins captain Zdeno Chara played final Stanley Cup games with multiple jaw fractures

Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara (33), of Slovakia, wears a mask to protect his injured jaw as he and St. Louis Blues left wing Jaden Schwartz (17) play during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final Sunday, June 9, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara returned to TD Garden to clean out his locker Friday and told reporters that he played the final three games of the Stanley Cup while dealing with multiple fractures to his jaw.

Zdeno Chara, meeting with reporters during the #NHLBruins end-of-season media availability, confirms he had multiple fractures to his jaw. Expected recovery is 5-6 weeks. pic.twitter.com/Sa07lcZkOh — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 14, 2019

Despite being unable to speak, he returned to the lineup in Game 5 with a shield on his helmet after pins, plates, and wires were inserted into his jaw.

The 42-year-old veteran defenseman took a puck to the mouth in the second period of Game 4 against the St. Louis Blues.

Chara collapsed to the ice when a close-range shot by Brayden Schenn deflected directly off his mouth. Blood could be seen dripping onto the ice as he skated off slowly in pain.

Chara says it will take up to six weeks for his injuries to heal.

Boston’s season came to a heartbreaking end Wednesday night with a Game 7 loss.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)