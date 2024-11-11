BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Bruins celebrated local expectant military mothers with a baby shower on Veterans Day weekend.

Fifty moms-to-be were showered with presents and surprises, including strollers and gift cards and other necessities.

Bruins player Charlie McAvoy’s wife, Kiley McAvoy helped organize the event and said she understands what many of the military moms are going through.

“I’ve always marveled at how strong these moms are, especially being in the situation that they’re in with husbands often overseas or in the military and now being in that position myself it’s really special for me to be able to give back to someone who is in the same boat as I am,” she said.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)