Bruins center Charlie Coyle out of matchup against Capitals for COVID-19 protocol

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle will not be playing in Wednesday night’s game against the Washington Capitals.

The team made the announcement on Twitter around 5:30 p.m. and attributed his absence to COVID-19 protocol.

He is the second Bruin to get pulled for protocol this year.

Charlie Coyle will not play in tonight's game (COVID-19 protocols). #NHLBruins — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 3, 2021

The 29-year-old has five goals and three assists on the season.

No further details were released.

