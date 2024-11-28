BOSTON (WHDH) - Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy took a break from carving up the ice to carve up some turkey Thursday with local leaders.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Senator Ed Markey, State Representative Aaron Michlewitz, and Boston City Councilor John FitzGerald were among the state and local officials who joined McAvoy for the longstanding tradition of kicking off Pine Street Inn’s Thanksgiving festivities.

Pine Street Inn will serve more than 2,000 traditional holiday dinners to shelter guests and tenants, the organization said.

“This is amazing to be a part of, my family comes — this is important to us. And then all these people here. There are amazing people here year after year that are here that give their time,” McAvoy said.

McAvoy brought the pies, and Pine Street Inn staff said there is plenty of turkey to go around.

“We all rely on each other, we’re all part of one big community, and it’s amazing to see during the holidays everybody rolling up their sleeves, taking care of their neighbors,” Wu said.

Pine Street Inn partners with the homeless to help get them off the streets.

“It’s a bittersweet day for people. If you’re here, you don’t have anyplace else to go,” said Lyndia Downie, Pine Street Inn’s president and executive director.

McAvoy said giving back is what the holiday season is all about.

“You know, to try and give back to this community that means so much to me, you know, everybody here gives their time today on a day when everybody should be able to have a meal and somewhere to go, somewhere warm,” McAvoy said.

Pine Street Inn staff said their outreach teams will also be delivering food to people on the streets.

