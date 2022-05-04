RALEIGH, North Carolina (WHDH) — Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy is shaking up his squad’s defensive pairings for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes following a blowout loss in Game 1.

The Hurricanes skated circles around the Bruins on Monday night, securing a 5-1 victory in front of their homes fans at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Following the loss, Cassidy moved Hampus Lindholm off the top defensive pairing and played him alongside Brandon Carlo during Tuesday’s practice. Matt Grzelcyk slid up to the top pairing with Charlie McAvoy.

“Grizz has played a lot of hockey with McAvoy, so they’re a good pair,” Cassidy said. “No concerns there for me with their chemistry.”

Derek Forbort and Connor Clifton will remain together on the third defensive pairing.

Linus Ullmark will again get the nod in net for Boston.

