Bruins D-man Grzelcyk returns to practice after brutal hit that sent him to hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since being hospitalized following a brutal hit that knocked him out of Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final last week.

RELATED: With Chara hurt, Bruins need help on D in Stanley Cup Game 5

The Charlestown native could be seen sporting a maroon non-contact jersey as he and his teammates prepared to battle the St. Louis Blues in a pivotal Game 5 at TD Garden on Thursday night.

It’s good to see Charlestown’s Matt Grzelcyk on the ice practicing – he’s in the maroon (no contact) jersey. Matt’s been out of action in the NHL’s concussion protocol. pic.twitter.com/RzrsK2e7su — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) June 5, 2019

St. Louis forward Oskar Sundqvist was suspended for Game 3 of the series after he smashed Grzelcyk into the glass.

Grzelcyk needed assistance from teammates to get off the ice and into the dressing room. He was placed in the NHL’s concussion protocol.

The 25-year-old blueliner would need to be cleared by a neuropsychologist in order to play in Game 5.

He told reporters after practice that he feels like himself and hopes to get the green light to play.

Matt Grzelcyk also spoke: Says he feels like himself, hopes he will get cleared to play & the toughest part about injury is not being on the ice & watching his teammates play w/o him. Cassidy says he’s still in concussion protocol & when he’s cleared he’ll be ready to go #7news — Amaka Ubaka (@AmakaUbakaTV) June 5, 2019

Grzelcyk’s possible return to the lineup would be much welcomed, especially considering Zdeno Chara’s status moving forward is unclear. He didn’t practice Wednesday.

Bruce Cassidy says Captain Zdeno Chara has a facial injury. No update on his game status. He wasn't at practice, and, therefore, didn't skate. #Bruins — Chelsi McDonald (@ChelsiMMcDonald) June 5, 2019

Chara left Game 4 after taking a puck to the face. Reports indicate the 6-foot-9 veteran suffered a broken jaw.

If Chara is unable to play, head coach Bruce Cassidy says he’ll consider dressing either Steven Kampfer, Urho Vaakanainen, and Jakub Zboril.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)