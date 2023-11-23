BOSTON (WHDH) - Dawning aprons and carving up turkeys, Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy and local leaders returned to the Pine Street Inn in Boston for Thanksgiving to give back to the community.

Dropping off some 50 pies beforehand and dawning a festive turkey cap, McAvoy, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Boston City Council President Ed Flynn, and other officials helped carve turkeys for nearly 2,000 holiday dinners.

“It’s just a great time – we get to come here, we get to meet a lot of nice people, a lot of people who are volunteering their time as well and it’s awesome,” McAvoy told reporters.

“This organization and all of our partners across the city do so much every single day of the year,” Wu said. “For all of the staff, for all of the supporters, everyone who comes here to volunteer – it’s life-changing.”

The volunteers worked to serve meals at a time Pine Street Inn Executive Director Lyndia Downie said the shelter is over-capacity. She also described how for those in need of the shelter’s services, Thanksgiving can often be bittersweet.

“Everybody’s home, everybody’s talking about being with family, being with friends, and if you’re here, that’s not your situation – you’re by yourself and you’re really feeling it, so it’s a very, very hard day, it’s a very emotional day for people,” Downie said.

Speaking with reporters, one volunteer said she had previously stayed at the Inn, but after finding housing, was back to give back herself.

“I might as well give back because I’m so thankful – for what Pine Street has done for me for many, many years,” said Julia Mitchell.

Those interested in contributing or assisting Pine Street Inn in their mission can find more info here.

