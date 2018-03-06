Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy to miss at least 4 weeks with knee injury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy will miss at least four weeks with a knee injury.

General Manager Don Sweeney said Tuesday that McAvoy suffered a sprain of his left MCL in the first period of the Bruins game against Montreal over the weekend.

McAvoy, 20, will be re-evaluated at the end of the four weeks to determine if he’ll be able to return to the lineup, according to Sweeney.

Boston’s regular season comes to an end on April 8. The playoffs begin on April 11.

