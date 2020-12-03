Bruins ‘exploring’ possibility of playing home games at Fenway Park

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Bruins confirmed Thursday that they are “exploring” the possibility of playing their home games at Fenway Park whenever the 2020-21 season begins due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, a Bruins spokesperson said, “We are in consistent contact with the NHL, as well as officials from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the City of Boston, and are exploring all possible venue options for the upcoming season — including Fenway Park. At this point we are in the exploratory phase.”

Boston, along with the Anaheim Ducks, Los Angeles Kings, and Pittsburgh Penguins, are looking into playing outdoor games if it allows them to have fans in attendance, SportsNet reported.

The NHL has not yet announced a start date for the new season.

Last season was concluded in a bubble in Edmonton and Toronto following a return from the COVID shut down.

Fenway Park and Gillette Stadium have played host to NHL games in the past.

