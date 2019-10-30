Bruins fan who won $1M Mass. lotto prize plans to buy season tickets

BOSTON (WHDH) - The latest grand prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Diamond Millions” instant ticket game says he plans on using a portion of his $1 million prize to buy season tickets to the Boston Bruins.

James McDonough, of Halifax, also said he plans to buy himself a new truck.

He bought his winning ticket at the Cumberland Farms on Pleasant Street in Bridgewater.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

There are 62 more $1 million instant prizes still be claimed in the $30 instant game.

