BOSTON (WHDH) - Fans heading to TD Garden on Thursday night for the Bruins preseason game against the Philadelphia Flyers will be required to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or negative results to gain entry, officials announced.

The new coronavirus protocol has been put in place by Garden officials to help stop the spread of COVI-19 across the Bay State.

All guests 12 years of age and older must comply with the requirement, officials said.

The protocol will also be enforced at concerts and other events held inside the arena.

An original vaccination card or a digital copy of the vaccination card that can be checked against a valid ID will be accepted as proof of full vaccination.

The Garden will also accept a printout or digital copy of a negative rapid/antigen test as proof. Self-administered, at-home rapid/antigen tests will not be accepted.

Some people say the new policy adds an extra level of comfort.

“I think it’s a good way to keep everybody honest and, ultimately, stop the spread,” said Boston resident Danny Branco.

Boston’s public health order also requires all guests over the age of 2 to wear a mask at TD Garden, except while actively eating or drinking, regardless of vaccination status. The mask mandate will remain in effect until further notice.

Similar COVID-19 protocols have been put into effect at the Boston Symphony Orchestra as the venue welcomes back audiences for the first time since March 2020.

“At this point, we’ve got to stop the pandemic somehow. So I think it’s a really smart move on their part,” said a Boston resident.

For more information on health and safety precautions that will be in place at TD Garden, click here.

