BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Bruins forward Nick Ritchie has been slapped with a $5,000 fine for elbowing a New York Islanders defenseman during the team’s Game 5 loss at TD Garden on Monday night.

Ritchie has been fined the maximum allowable amount of money under the CBA, NHL Player Safety said.

Ritchie elbowed New York defenseman Scott Mayfield in Boston’s 5-4 defeat.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy was also fined $25,000 for criticizing the officiating after the game.

The Bruins now trail the Islanders three games to two in the second-round playoff series.

Game 6 is slated to take place Wednesday night at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.

