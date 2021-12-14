BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Bruins forwards Brad Marchand and Craig Smith have been placed in the National Hockey League’s COVID-19 protocol, the organization announced Tuesday.

The roster moves come just one day after head coach Bruce Cassidy returned to the team after entering COVID-19 protocol on Nov. 29.

It’s not yet clear when Marchand and Smith will be allowed to rejoin the team.

There were no additional details immediately available.

